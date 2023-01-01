Menu
2017 Honda HR-V

104,088 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

EX-L

2017 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378674
  • Stock #: PJ058341A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H72HM103567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

