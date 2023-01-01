$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2017 Honda HR-V
2017 Honda HR-V
EX-L
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
104,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10378674
- Stock #: PJ058341A
- VIN: 3CZRU6H72HM103567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 104,088 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8