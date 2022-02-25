Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

25,711 KM

Details Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

25,711KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8409249
  • Stock #: H7565
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE2HU337565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,711 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

