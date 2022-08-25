Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

59,816 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GL

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GL

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

59,816KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9001999
  • Stock #: 24UTNA90397
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0HU190397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black (Pearl)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA90397
  • Mileage 59,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Searching for a family sedan but don’t want to stretch for a new one and endure the wait? Have a look at this new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! We’re excited to present this fantastic locally owned and meticulously dealer serviced 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL sedan! With insanely low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this pristine smoke-free OpenRoad Certified 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL sedan has been maintained in pristine condition throughout! Equipped with Hyundai’s legendary 2.0L DOHC 16 valve 4-cylinder gasoline engine producing 147 Hp and 132 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 6-speed automatic transmission, this marvelous 2018 Elantra GL is ideal as your daily commuter, daily grocery getter, or your family taxi! Features include: power locks and keyless entry, heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, air conditioning, leather wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, back-up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and more! To truly witness the incredible value that this magnificent 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL sedan represents in this exceptional condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!

Vehicle Features

Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic
Cloth - Black (offered until 3.31.17)
Space Black (Pearl)
4 Cyl, 2.0L, 147 HP - Gas (W/GL)

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

