2017 Hyundai Elantra...

$19,988 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 8 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9001999

9001999 Stock #: 24UTNA90397

24UTNA90397 VIN: KMHD84LF0HU190397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Space Black (Pearl)

Interior Colour Cloth - Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 24UTNA90397

Mileage 59,816 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic Cloth - Black (offered until 3.31.17) Space Black (Pearl) 4 Cyl, 2.0L, 147 HP - Gas (W/GL)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.