$31,000
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-768-6885
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Limited
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
78,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10067040
- Stock #: 5862
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA7HG403227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,915 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC
Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Safety
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation
Wheels: 19' x 7.5' Aluminum Alloy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
