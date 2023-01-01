Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

78,915 KM

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10067040
  2. 10067040
  3. 10067040
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

78,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10067040
  • Stock #: 5862
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA7HG403227

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,915 KM

ACCIDENT-FREE!! LOCALCAR!! ONE OWNER!! Options include: Keyless entry, Leather seats, Power seats, Memory seats, Ventilated seats, Alloy wheels, Panoramic sunroof, Premium sound system, Navigation, Rear heated seats, Power liftgate, Cruise control and much more. This used beautiful SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Santa Fe is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC
Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Leather Wrap Wheel

All Equipped
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation
Wheels: 19' x 7.5' Aluminum Alloy

