Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury Rb5 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD

Odometer is 32436 kilometers below market average!

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

92,943 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

12018550

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Luxury

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,943KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF8HU235899

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury Rb5 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD


Odometer is 32436 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe