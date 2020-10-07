2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

This SUV has 63,800 kms. It's silver in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T Limited. Features include stylish aluminum alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, electrochromic auto-dimming rear view mirror with integrated Home Link transceiver and compass, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information. All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
140 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park