2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Recent Arrival! This local BC car was traded in by the original owner for a brand new Santa Fe! With only just over 70,000 KMs on the odometer, this 2017 Santa Fe Premium AWD has almost 25,000 kms fewer on it than the market average! Plus, with two sets of tires, you'll be ready for the snow fall we keep being told to expect!! | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | BLUETOOTH | ALL WHEEL DRIVE | HEATED SEATS | CERTIFIED | LOCAL CAR | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | DUAL AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED REAR SEATS | AM/FM/XM/CD/USB | REAR PARK ASSIST | Why Buy From us? - 4x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner - Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence - AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise Certified Preowned: - 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program - 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee - Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection - Full Synthetic Oil Change - BC Verified CarFax - Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. Certified. Hyundai Certified Details: - 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy - Extra year 24 hour roadside assistance - Preferred financing rates as low as 0.99% on select models - Transferable 1-Year/20,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty.* - First oil change no charge - 3 month trial subscription of Sirius XM Satellite Radio CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
