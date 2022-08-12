2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$28,998 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8979742

8979742 Stock #: N308357B

N308357B VIN: 5XYZUDLA0HG463852

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,714 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.