2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

-
Listing ID: 7044767
-
Stock #: H1345
-
VIN: 5XYZUDLB8HG411345
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Wagon
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
86,689 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.