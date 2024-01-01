Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Sonata

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Tech

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF7HH481127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

Used 2020 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Honda Civic Touring 50,130 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 12,176 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline *NAGAVTION*PANORAMIC SUNROOF*WIRLESS APPLE CAR PLAY* for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline *NAGAVTION*PANORAMIC SUNROOF*WIRLESS APPLE CAR PLAY* 34,448 KM $41,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Sonata