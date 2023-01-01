Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

0 KM

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T Ultimate AWD - Navigation

2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T Ultimate AWD - Navigation

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Used
  • Listing ID: 10028868
  • Stock #: P543031AA
  • VIN: KM8J3CA28HU417671

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P543031AA
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tucson's trim level is 1.6T Ultimate AWD. Get luxury and versatility at a good value in the Ultimate Package. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 8-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane change assist, a hands-free power tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection

