Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Dazzling White 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>AWD.<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Hyundai Tucson

86,962 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
86,962KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA21HU414661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TH42876A
  • Mileage 86,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Dazzling White 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.


Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick


Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

