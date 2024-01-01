$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,783KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA48HU491285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TP50279A
- Mileage 86,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Dazzling White I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD
AWD.
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* CarFax
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 120 point inspection
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2017 Hyundai Tucson