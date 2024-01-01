Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Dazzling White I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD<br><br>AWD.<br><br><br>Certified. Hyundai Details:<br><br> * 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy<br> * CarFax<br> * Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models<br> * 120 point inspection<br> * Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty<br> * 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Hyundai Tucson

86,783 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,783KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA48HU491285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP50279A
  • Mileage 86,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE Dazzling White I4 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD

AWD.


Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* CarFax
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 120 point inspection
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance


Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick


Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 86,783 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury 25,775 KM $39,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Yaris BASE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Toyota Yaris BASE 47,350 KM $17,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson