$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,371KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA27HU440066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4367
- Mileage 31,371 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited Silver 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Automatic AWD
AWD.
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AWD.
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate 34,302 KM $37,991 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential 116,201 KM $19,991 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Seltos EX 48,668 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2017 Hyundai Tucson