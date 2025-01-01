Menu
Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited Coliseum Gray 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>AWD.<br><br><br>Certified. Hyundai Details:<br><br> * CarFax<br> * 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance<br> * Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models<br> * Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty<br> * 120 point inspection<br> * 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

136,074 KM

Details Description

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
136,074KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA23HU504605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP52313B
  • Mileage 136,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited Coliseum Gray 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.


Certified. Hyundai Details:

* CarFax
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 120 point inspection
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy


Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick


Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

