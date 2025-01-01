$17,991+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,074KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA23HU504605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TP52313B
- Mileage 136,074 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited Coliseum Gray 1.6L I4 DGI 7-Speed Automatic AWD
AWD.
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* CarFax
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 120 point inspection
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AWD.
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* CarFax
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 120 point inspection
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
Awards:
* autoTRADER Top Picks Top Compact SUV * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2018 Kia Forte5 SX 62,000 KM $16,991 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 131,011 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring 71,809 KM $25,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$17,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2017 Hyundai Tucson