2017 Hyundai Tucson

72,620 KM

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

72,620KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8288493
  • Stock #: 5815B
  • VIN: KM8J3CA40HU546828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,620 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! LOW KM !!!Options include: Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, AWD and much more. This used Hyundai Tucson is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used SUV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Digital clock
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3
Wheels: 17' x 7.0' Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

