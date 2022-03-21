Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

83,219 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium 2.0

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium 2.0

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 8683544
  2. 8683544
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

83,219KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8683544
  • Stock #: NH010812A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43HU390283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Wine
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,219 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: and much more. This used Tucson AWD is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used SUV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

