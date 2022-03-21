$26,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Premium 2.0
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8683544
- Stock #: NH010812A
- VIN: KM8J3CA43HU390283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Wine
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,219 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: and much more. This used Tucson AWD is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used SUV is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Vehicle Features
