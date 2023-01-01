Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

152,359 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

SE 2.0

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

152,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9455230
  • Stock #: PU096809A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA40HU254368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chromium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,359 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic sunroof, Rear view camera, Cruise control and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Tucson is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Leatherette Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3
Wheels: 17' x 7.0' Alloy

