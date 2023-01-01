$32,747+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,747
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-2916
2017 Infiniti Q50
2017 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport 400 AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$32,747
+ taxes & licensing
53,581KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9563173
- Stock #: 24UTNA71454
- VIN: JN1FV7AR7HM871454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 53,581 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2