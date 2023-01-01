Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti Q50

53,581 KM

Details

$32,747

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,747

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti Q50

2017 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport 400 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport 400 AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 9563173
  2. 9563173
  3. 9563173
  4. 9563173
  5. 9563173
  6. 9563173
  7. 9563173
  8. 9563173
  9. 9563173
  10. 9563173
  11. 9563173
  12. 9563173
  13. 9563173
  14. 9563173
  15. 9563173
  16. 9563173
  17. 9563173
  18. 9563173
  19. 9563173
  20. 9563173
Contact Seller

$32,747

+ taxes & licensing

53,581KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563173
  • Stock #: 24UTNA71454
  • VIN: JN1FV7AR7HM871454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 53,581 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2017 Infiniti Q50 Re...
 53,581 KM
$32,747 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 42,149 KM
$54,478 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer ST
 26,375 KM
$55,988 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory