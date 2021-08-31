Aggressive design and an eager engine sets this Infiniti Q60 apart from the competition. This 2017 INFINITI Q60 is for sale today.
Luxury cars often have conservative designs that tend to blend in with the crowd. This Infiniti Q60 takes a different approach. A striking, aggressive design turns heads everywhere it goes while the well-appointed interior with premium materials make the comfortable cabin a pleasant place to be. This Q60 has the performance to back up its looks with a responsive engine and strong handling that makes for an engaging driving experience. Enjoy the drive and look good doing it with this Infiniti Q60. This coupe has 85,655 kms. It's tan in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q60's trim level is 3.0t Red Sport 400. The Red Sport 400 trim adds extra performance and attitude to this aggressive coupe. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a Bose 13-speaker premium sound system, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a 360-degree camera, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, automatic LED headlights, LED fog lights, and more.
