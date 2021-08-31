Menu
2017 Infiniti Q60

85,655 KM

Details Description Features

$38,885

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2017 Infiniti Q60

2017 Infiniti Q60

3.0t Red Sport 400 Navi/ Backup Cam/Sunroof/ Accident Free

2017 Infiniti Q60

3.0t Red Sport 400 Navi/ Backup Cam/Sunroof/ Accident Free

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$38,885

+ taxes & licensing

85,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7982895
  • Stock #: LC0961A
  • VIN: JN1FV7EL4HM700487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 85,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Bluetooth

Aggressive design and an eager engine sets this Infiniti Q60 apart from the competition. This 2017 INFINITI Q60 is for sale today.

Luxury cars often have conservative designs that tend to blend in with the crowd. This Infiniti Q60 takes a different approach. A striking, aggressive design turns heads everywhere it goes while the well-appointed interior with premium materials make the comfortable cabin a pleasant place to be. This Q60 has the performance to back up its looks with a responsive engine and strong handling that makes for an engaging driving experience. Enjoy the drive and look good doing it with this Infiniti Q60. This coupe has 85,655 kms. It's tan in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Q60's trim level is 3.0t Red Sport 400. The Red Sport 400 trim adds extra performance and attitude to this aggressive coupe. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a Bose 13-speaker premium sound system, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a 360-degree camera, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, automatic LED headlights, LED fog lights, and more.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
3.13 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/ASC -inc: Adaptive Shift Control and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers, Manual shift and Downshift Rev Matching (DRM)
Full-Time All-Wheel
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Painted Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Tires: P245/40R19 AS Run-Flat
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo 400hp
Interior Trim -inc: Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

