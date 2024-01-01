$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBB1HW563715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SA46010A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Light Brownstone Pearlcoat I4 9-Speed Automatic 4WD
Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Hereâs a machine thatâs built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca
2017 Jeep Cherokee