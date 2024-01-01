Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Light Brownstone Pearlcoat I4 9-Speed Automatic 4WD<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Hereâs a machine thatâs built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBB1HW563715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SA46010A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Light Brownstone Pearlcoat I4 9-Speed Automatic 4WD


Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Hereâs a machine thatâs built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2022 Hyundai PALISADE for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Hyundai PALISADE 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 56,477 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 83,878 KM $25,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee