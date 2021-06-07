2017 Jeep Cherokee

$29,885 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 6 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7245668

Stock #: M732059B

VIN: 1C4PJMDS5HD222911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 88,609 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience remote start Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Additional Features Rear View Camera Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM 160 Amp Alternator Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Parkview Back-Up Camera 3.734 Axle Ratio 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Leather Gear Shift Knob Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Illuminated Front Cupholder Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 8.4" touch screen display Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum 1000# Maximum Payload 59.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

