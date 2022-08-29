$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,570KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9205396
- Stock #: 18200
- VIN: 1C4PJMDS0HW654021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,570 KM
Vehicle Description
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 77,570 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Limited. Luxury features combine with rugged styling in the 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with Nappa leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 6 speaker audio, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
