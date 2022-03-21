Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

39,116 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT - Leather Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,116KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8788205
  • Stock #: 16760
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ5HC911154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16760
  • Mileage 39,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 39,116 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is SRT. This Grand Cherokee SRT is the performance SUV of your dreams. On top of incredible performance, it comes with Nappa leather seats, heated first- and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, a distinct appearance package with 20-inch polished wheels, Uconnect 8.4 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, four-wheel drive, performance-tuned steering and suspension, Brembo high-performance brakes, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, 20-inch Forged Carbon Black Wheels.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
20-inch Forged Carbon Black Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 58,423 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Larami...
 58,917 KM
$57,999 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 3500 Limite...
 25,987 KM
$114,999 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory