2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

89,832 KM

Details

$34,699

+ tax & licensing
$34,699

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Leather Seats

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Leather Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$34,699

+ taxes & licensing

89,832KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9101041
  • Stock #: N199382C
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBGXHC722524

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N199382C
  • Mileage 89,832 KM

Vehicle Description

There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 89,832 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The mid-range Limited trim gives this SUV a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, chrome exterior trim, Uconnect with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, heated leather seats, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, a universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

