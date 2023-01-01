Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

57,917 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Rubicon - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

Rubicon - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

57,917KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10057110
  • Stock #: 16520A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWCG0HL754673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 57,917 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Jeep Wrangler is still one of the best go-anywhere, do anything vehicles that money can buy, according to Edmunds.com. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in the 2017 Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This low mileage SUV has just 57,917 kms. It's purple in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Wrangler's trim level is Rubicon. Elegance and ruggedness meet in the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with unique aluminum wheels, a Dana 44 heavy-duty front axle, electronic front sway bar disconnect, performance suspension and TruLok front and rear axles. Additionally, the Rubicon comes with a premium black sunrider top, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows and locks plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

