2017 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 9 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10057110

10057110 Stock #: 16520A

16520A VIN: 1C4BJWCG0HL754673

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 57,917 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.