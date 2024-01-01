Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Rhino Clearcoat Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Manual 4WD<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners typically rave about the Wranglerâs toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wranglerâs charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG0HL638775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M4095
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Rhino Clearcoat Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Manual 4WD


Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Wranglerâs toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wranglerâs charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 56,477 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler