2017 Jeep Wrangler

73,405 KM

Details Description

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,405KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8632589
  Stock #: UX465375
  VIN: 1C4BJWEGXHL653802

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black Leather
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 73,405 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with removable hard top, leather seats, navigation and much more! Text our sales team for more info @604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

