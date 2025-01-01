Menu
Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

2017 Kia Forte

158,353 KM

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing
Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,353KM
VIN 3KPFN4A80HE089451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light

Mechanical

Power Steering
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Front fog lights

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Heated windshield wiper rests
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Impact sensor: door unlock
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Spare tire kit
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 90 amps
Infotainment: UVO
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Crumple zones: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / low washer fluid
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Solar-tinted glass: front / rear
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

