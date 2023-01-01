$17,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,991
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2017 Kia Rio
2017 Kia Rio
EX+
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$17,991
+ taxes & licensing
59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10390005
- Stock #: M3843
- VIN: KNADN4A36H6104484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cloth.
Reviews:
* Interior and exterior styling, fuel efficiency, feature content for the money, and an upscale cabin design are all highly rated by owners of this generation of Kia Rio. A multitude of charge ports and a deep, large trunk are also noted. Headroom, even for taller drivers, is said to be generous. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2