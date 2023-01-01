Menu
2017 Kia Rio

59,000 KM

Details Description

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

EX+

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10390005
  • Stock #: M3843
  • VIN: KNADN4A36H6104484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Kia Rio EX+ Black 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD

Cloth.


Reviews:
* Interior and exterior styling, fuel efficiency, feature content for the money, and an upscale cabin design are all highly rated by owners of this generation of Kia Rio. A multitude of charge ports and a deep, large trunk are also noted. Headroom, even for taller drivers, is said to be generous. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

