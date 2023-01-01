2017 Kia Sorento

$26,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 5 , 3 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10180974

10180974 Stock #: LC1697A

LC1697A VIN: 5XYPHDA52HG332469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,339 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.