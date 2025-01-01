Menu
Recent Arrival! 2017 Kia Sorento SX White 3.3L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWD<br><br>AWD.

2017 Kia Sorento

129,502 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

13161961

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
129,502KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA54HG223576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Kia Sorento SX White 3.3L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWD

AWD.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2017 Kia Sorento