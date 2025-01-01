Menu
Recent Arrival! 2017 Kia Sportage EX Blue 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWD<br><br>AWD.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners report solid ride comfort, and good outward visibility and performance â especially from turbocharged models. The performance and confidence imparted by the AWD system is highly rated by owners in northern climates, too. Good fuel economy from non-turbo models and built-in storage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

64,641 KM

Details Description

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing
12675183

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
64,641KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC8H7086669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Kia Sportage EX Blue 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWD

AWD.


Reviews:
* Owners report solid ride comfort, and good outward visibility and performance â especially from turbocharged models. The performance and confidence imparted by the AWD system is highly rated by owners in northern climates, too. Good fuel economy from non-turbo models and built-in storage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

