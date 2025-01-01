$18,991+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
EX
2017 Kia Sportage
EX
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$18,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,641KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC8H7086669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,641 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2017 Kia Sportage EX Blue 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWD
AWD.
Reviews:
* Owners report solid ride comfort, and good outward visibility and performance â especially from turbocharged models. The performance and confidence imparted by the AWD system is highly rated by owners in northern climates, too. Good fuel economy from non-turbo models and built-in storage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
2017 Kia Sportage