2017 Kia Sportage
LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
83,797KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9444747
- Stock #: LC1534
- VIN: KNDPMCAC2H7278611
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LC1534
- Mileage 83,797 KM
Vehicle Description
Sportage's driver-centric interior is defined by its superb ergonomics. High-mounted displays and a console tilted toward the driver provide easy access to all controls. This 2017 Kia Sportage is for sale today.
It's time to discover just how good a compact crossover can be. Introducing the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage. Completely redesigned, it offers a striking synthesis of performance, versatility, and refinement. Sleek exterior styling is complemented by a spacious interior, with bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. This SUV has 83,797 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX. The LX trim makes this versatile Kia Sportage an excellent and highly affordable SUV. It comes standard with an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, an aux jack, and a USB port, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, power windows, power door locks with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
