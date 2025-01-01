Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

117,063 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE TD6

12400860

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE TD6

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,063KM
VIN SALWR2FK1HA177420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 177420
  • Mileage 117,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
Trailer Wiring
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Total speakers: 8
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Dash trim: alloy
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
4WD selector: electronic
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power door locks: auto-locking
Watts: 250
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: front
Navigation data: real time traffic
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Shift knob trim: aluminum / leather
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Grille color: black surround / silver
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic / power sunshade
Center console trim: alloy / leather
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield / infrared-reflecting windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 14 / height / lumbar / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 14 / height / lumbar / reclining
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Land Rover Range Rover