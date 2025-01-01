Menu
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

139,499 KM

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE TD6

12492757

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE TD6

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,499KM
VIN SALGS2FK1HA337143

  • Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 337143
  • Mileage 139,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
Trailer Wiring
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Heated windshield wiper rests
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side door type: soft close
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Premium brand: Meridian
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Watts: 380
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Grille color: silver
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Automatic emergency braking: front
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Driver seat: cooled / heated
Passenger seat: cooled / heated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Center console trim: alloy / leather / wood
Door sill trim: aluminum / illuminated scuff plate
Door trim: alloy / leather / wood
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated / split liftgate
Dash trim: alloy / leather / wood
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 14 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 14 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

