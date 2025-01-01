$37,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
HSE TD6
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
HSE TD6
Location
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-401-5454
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 337143
- Mileage 139,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Company Info:
16144 84 AVE
Surrey, BC, V4N0V9
Phone: (604) 401-5454
Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com
Disclosure:
$795 DOC+
$1195 FINANCE FEE
DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.
WARRANTY
Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products
HOURS OF OPERATION
Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm
Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm
Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm
Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm
Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm
Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm
Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm
Great Bank Financing Options Available
- Bad Credit?
- No Credit?
- First Time Buyer?
We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation.
Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car
Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/
100% APPROVAL with OAC
Auto Clearance Center
Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars
Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties
Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount
We Buy Cars Cash
Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The People's Choice
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Suspension
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
Call Dealer
604-401-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-401-5454