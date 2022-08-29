2017 Land Rover Range Rover

$57,899 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 0 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9268315

9268315 Stock #: 18360

18360 VIN: SALWR2FK2HA166166

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77,069 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Safety Rear View Camera Interior Blind Spot Assist Additional Features Navigation Power Tailgate Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.