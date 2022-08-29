Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

77,069 KM

Details

$57,899

+ tax & licensing
$57,899

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE DIESEL

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE DIESEL

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$57,899

+ taxes & licensing

77,069KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9268315
  Stock #: 18360
  VIN: SALWR2FK2HA166166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,069 KM

Vehicle Description

For true Range Rover luxury and capability in a smaller, more agile package, look no further than this Range Rover Sport. This 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is for sale today.

This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. A breadth of capability and driver-focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This SUV has 77,069 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 254HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Range Rover Sport's trim level is HSE Diesel. The HSE trim adds some extra luxury to this capable SUV. It comes with grained leather seats which are heated in front, a powered gesture tailgate, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Meridian premium audio, a rearview camera, 360-degree parking aid, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

