2017 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE DIESEL
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
77,069KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9268315
- Stock #: 18360
- VIN: SALWR2FK2HA166166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,069 KM
Vehicle Description
This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. A breadth of capability and driver-focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This SUV has 77,069 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 254HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Range Rover Sport's trim level is HSE Diesel. The HSE trim adds some extra luxury to this capable SUV. It comes with grained leather seats which are heated in front, a powered gesture tailgate, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Meridian premium audio, a rearview camera, 360-degree parking aid, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
