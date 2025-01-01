Menu
Recent Arrival! 2017 Lexus NX 200t 2.0L 16V DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD

2017 Lexus NX

119,002 KM

Details Description

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus NX

200t

12913022

2017 Lexus NX

200t

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,002KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJBARBZXH2146568

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP59553A
  • Mileage 119,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Lexus NX 200t 2.0L 16V DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$26,991

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2017 Lexus NX