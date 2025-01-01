$26,991+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lexus NX
200t
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,002KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTJBARBZXH2146568
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TP59553A
- Mileage 119,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2017 Lexus NX 200t 2.0L 16V DOHC 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Lexus NX