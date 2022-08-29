Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lincoln Navigator

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$50,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2017 Lincoln Navigator

2017 Lincoln Navigator

Select - Navigation - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lincoln Navigator

Select - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9076573
  • Stock #: 17800
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2JT7HEL10224

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17800
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The Lincoln Navigator is the original North American full size luxury SUV - and it's still the best. This 2017 Lincoln Navigator is for sale today.

Strength radiates from deep within in the 2017 Lincoln Navigator. From its distinctive satin-finish grille to its graceful wraparound tail lights, Navigator embraces you and your passengers, surrounding each of you in exquisitely crafted, luxurious comfort. Inside its spacious sanctuary, you'll enjoy seating for up to 8, plus responsive technologies designed to elevate your travels and guide you through each day. This SUV has 90,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 380HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Navigator's trim level is Select. The Select trim comes generously appointed with luxurious features. It comes with premium leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second row seats, a power moonroof, dual zone automatic climate control, THX II audio system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 14 speaker audio, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, remote start, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2014 RAM 1500 ST - ...
 203,511 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST - ...
 81,769 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 17,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory