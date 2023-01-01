$26,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GS
2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GS
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-343-4933
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
60,300KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBCL5H0214493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ID23047398A
- Mileage 60,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-355-2799! Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey sells & services new & used Volkswagen vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2018 Toyota Camry SE Auto 45,057 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE S-AWC 12,382 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT 108,161 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey
15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-866-343-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-343-4933
2017 Mazda CX-5