Call 1-888-355-2799! Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey sells & services new & used Volkswagen vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

2017 Mazda CX-5

60,300 KM

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,300KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBCL5H0214493

  Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # ID23047398A
  Mileage 60,300 KM

Call 1-888-355-2799! Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey sells & services new & used Volkswagen vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-343-4933

2017 Mazda CX-5