2017 Mazda CX-5

It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This top trim GT CX-5 comes with a power liftgate, heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen with MAZDA CONNECT and a rear view camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support, remote keyless entry, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers. For the ultimate in luxury, this trim also comes with a sunroof, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlights, Bose premium audio system, dual zone automatic climate control, hands free proximity keys, leather seats, and navigation.
Vehicle Features
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Back-Up Camera
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator