2017 Mazda CX-5

52,362 KM

Details Description Features

$29,885

+ tax & licensing
$29,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD/ Leather/ Sunroof/ Hitch/ Accident Free

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD/ Leather/ Sunroof/ Hitch/ Accident Free

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$29,885

+ taxes & licensing

52,362KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6821417
  • Stock #: M687663A
  • VIN: JM3KFBDL3H0143213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Driven/ Accident Free/ AWD



It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This top trim GT CX-5 comes with a power liftgate, heated seats, a heated leather steering wheel, LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen with MAZDA CONNECT and a rear view camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support, remote keyless entry, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers. For the ultimate in luxury, this trim also comes with a sunroof, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlights, Bose premium audio system, dual zone automatic climate control, hands free proximity keys, leather seats, and navigation.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Back-Up Camera
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Tires: P225/55R19 AS
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
58 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
8-Way Driver Seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4.624 Axle Ratio
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Blind Spot Sensor
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch
Passenger Seat
Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Navigation System -inc: free trial
Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: and dark painted pockets
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints,
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2,070 kg (4,566 lb)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

