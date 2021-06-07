Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-5

96,080 KM

Details Description Features

$23,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,780

+ taxes & licensing

Midway Mazda

604-538-5388

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS-FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS-FWD

Location

Midway Mazda

3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-5388

  1. 7295771
  2. 7295771
  3. 7295771
  4. 7295771
  5. 7295771
  6. 7295771
  7. 7295771
  8. 7295771
  9. 7295771
  10. 7295771
  11. 7295771
  12. 7295771
  13. 7295771
  14. 7295771
  15. 7295771
Contact Seller

$23,780

+ taxes & licensing

96,080KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7295771
  • Stock #: P4425
  • VIN: JM3KFACL6H0116101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4425
  • Mileage 96,080 KM

Vehicle Description

- Mechanically inspected by our Licensed Mazda Master Technicians - This vehicle is Carfax Verified, We have nothing to hide - Price subject to $395 documentation fee - Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have out Professional Appraiser look at it! - Financing Available. Not sure about your credit approval? No problem, APPLY ONLINE TODAY! - Professional, MVSABC Certified and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you! - Extended Warranty is available on all of our pre-owned inventory, just ask us for details! We have a huge variety of Pre-Owned Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Subaru, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Lincoln, Infiniti, Fiat, Suzuki, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Jeep, GMC, Saturn, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! MIDWAY MAZDA is a family owned business that has been serving White Rock, Surrey, Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver and Langley since 1986. At Midway Mazda we don't just sell new Mazda models such as the MAZDA3, CX-3, CX30, CX-5, MAZDA5, MAZDA6 and CX-9...We don't just offer a fantastic selection of used cars... And we certainly don't just offer high-caliber Mazda service. Rather, at Midway Mazda, we take the time to get to know each and every driver we meet. It doesn't matter if you're from Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver or Langley; we get to know your driving style, needs, desires and maintenance habits. For people looking to buy a car, this means an amiable, pressure-free environment. Rather than push cars, Midway Mazda suggests the ones that will best meet your lifestyle and budget...For people who might not have the best memory and/or diligence when it comes to getting their new Mazda or used car serviced, we help make sure you stay on track so you can get every last mile paid for. Midway Mazda even has drivers' backs covered in the event of an accident, thanks to our state-of-the-art Mazda service center and expert staff who are continuously training on the latest repairs and tools of the trade. To learn more about how Midway Mazda is dedicated to making your life easier, please contact us. Or better yet, stop in and meet us in person at 3050 King George Blvd., Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Dealer #8333

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Hubcaps
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Midway Mazda

2013 Nissan Sentra SR
 170,315 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Nissan Altima 2...
 137,775 KM
$5,850 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 56,550 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Midway Mazda

Midway Mazda

Midway Mazda

3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-5388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory