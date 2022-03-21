$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5
2017 Mazda CX-5
GS - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
82,654KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8973310
- Stock #: N166246C
- VIN: JM3KFBCL1H0211686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,654 KM
Vehicle Description
The evolution of Mazda's KODO design has yielded the concise, yet dignified stance of the 2017 CX-5. Minor upgrades in 2017 improve this already impressive SUV while providing a more comfortable and safe cabin. For families or young professionals, this CX-5 is sure to please everyone on your daily commute. This SUV has 82,654 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. This CX-5 GS brings the luxury and convenience with a power liftgate, leatherette and suede seat material, heated seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Other awesome features include LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen with MAZDA CONNECT and a rear view camera, advanced blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, push button start, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and rain sensing wipers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Mazda Connect, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Blind Spot Monitoring
Mazda Connect
Low Speed Brake Assist
