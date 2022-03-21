2017 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 6 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8973310

8973310 Stock #: N166246C

N166246C VIN: JM3KFBCL1H0211686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,654 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring Mazda Connect Low Speed Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.