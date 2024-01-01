Menu
Account
Sign In
Car and Driver says the 2017 Mazda CX-9 has great handling thanks to the well-tuned suspension. This 2017 Mazda CX-9 is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2017 Mazda CX-9 combines luxury and practicality in an affordable packing. When you slip behind the wheel of Mazdas all-new CX-9, youll be greeted with levels of luxury youd expect from a vehicle significantly more expensive. The interior is well appointed, with soft-touch, high-quality materials used throughout. That luxury feeling is topped off with the latest and greatest entertainment and safety technology. This low mileage SUV has just 15,154 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our CX-9s trim level is Signature. This Signature CX-9 adds a lot of chrome and style. Standard features include a seven-inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT is standard along with Bluetooth connectivity, steering-wheel audio control, automatic climate control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated seats, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, automatic dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, and smart city brake support. This trim takes it up a notch with a sunroof, a power liftgate, a metal look and chrome grille, fog lamps, heated leather steering wheel, premium Nappa leather seats with stitching detail, aluminum and wood interior trim, chrome cladding, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlamps, a Bose premium audio system, navigation, SiriusXM, hands free proximity key, head-up display, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wood Trim, Chrome Cladding, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2017 Mazda CX-9

15,154 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda CX-9

Signature - Wood Trim - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-9

Signature - Wood Trim - Navigation

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,154KM
VIN JM3TCBEY0H0141197

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P551543A
  • Mileage 15,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Car and Driver says the 2017 Mazda CX-9 has great handling thanks to the well-tuned suspension. This 2017 Mazda CX-9 is for sale today.

The 2017 Mazda CX-9 combines luxury and practicality in an affordable packing. When you slip behind the wheel of Mazda's all-new CX-9, you'll be greeted with levels of luxury you'd expect from a vehicle significantly more expensive. The interior is well appointed, with soft-touch, high-quality materials used throughout. That luxury feeling is topped off with the latest and greatest entertainment and safety technology. This low mileage SUV has just 15,154 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our CX-9's trim level is Signature. This Signature CX-9 adds a lot of chrome and style. Standard features include a seven-inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT is standard along with Bluetooth connectivity, steering-wheel audio control, automatic climate control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated seats, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, automatic dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, and smart city brake support. This trim takes it up a notch with a sunroof, a power liftgate, a metal look and chrome grille, fog lamps, heated leather steering wheel, premium Nappa leather seats with stitching detail, aluminum and wood interior trim, chrome cladding, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlamps, a Bose premium audio system, navigation, SiriusXM, hands free proximity key, head-up display, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wood Trim, Chrome Cladding, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

Wood Trim
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Chrome Cladding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 64,971 KM $70,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic COUPE Si - Bluetooth - SiriusXM for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Honda Civic COUPE Si - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 121,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom - Aluminum Wheels 76,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-9