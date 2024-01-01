$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9
Signature - Wood Trim - Navigation
2017 Mazda CX-9
Signature - Wood Trim - Navigation
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
Used
15,154KM
VIN JM3TCBEY0H0141197
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P551543A
- Mileage 15,154 KM
Vehicle Description
Car and Driver says the 2017 Mazda CX-9 has great handling thanks to the well-tuned suspension. This 2017 Mazda CX-9 is for sale today.
The 2017 Mazda CX-9 combines luxury and practicality in an affordable packing. When you slip behind the wheel of Mazda's all-new CX-9, you'll be greeted with levels of luxury you'd expect from a vehicle significantly more expensive. The interior is well appointed, with soft-touch, high-quality materials used throughout. That luxury feeling is topped off with the latest and greatest entertainment and safety technology. This low mileage SUV has just 15,154 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-9's trim level is Signature. This Signature CX-9 adds a lot of chrome and style. Standard features include a seven-inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT is standard along with Bluetooth connectivity, steering-wheel audio control, automatic climate control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated seats, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, automatic dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, and smart city brake support. This trim takes it up a notch with a sunroof, a power liftgate, a metal look and chrome grille, fog lamps, heated leather steering wheel, premium Nappa leather seats with stitching detail, aluminum and wood interior trim, chrome cladding, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlamps, a Bose premium audio system, navigation, SiriusXM, hands free proximity key, head-up display, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wood Trim, Chrome Cladding, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Wood Trim
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Chrome Cladding
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
