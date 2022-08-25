Menu
2017 Mazda CX-9

85,100 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2017 Mazda CX-9

2017 Mazda CX-9

Signature - Wood Trim - Navigation

2017 Mazda CX-9

Signature - Wood Trim - Navigation

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8996593
  Stock #: 15190A
  VIN: JM3TCBEY7H0130519

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,100 KM

Car and Driver says the 2017 Mazda CX-9 has great handling thanks to the well-tuned suspension. This 2017 Mazda CX-9 is for sale today.

The 2017 Mazda CX-9 combines luxury and practicality in an affordable packing. When you slip behind the wheel of Mazda's all-new CX-9, you'll be greeted with levels of luxury you'd expect from a vehicle significantly more expensive. The interior is well appointed, with soft-touch, high-quality materials used throughout. That luxury feeling is topped off with the latest and greatest entertainment and safety technology. This SUV has 85,100 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our CX-9's trim level is Signature. This Signature CX-9 adds a lot of chrome and style. Standard features include a seven-inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT is standard along with Bluetooth connectivity, steering-wheel audio control, automatic climate control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, heated seats, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rain sensing wipers, automatic dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, and smart city brake support. This trim takes it up a notch with a sunroof, a power liftgate, a metal look and chrome grille, fog lamps, heated leather steering wheel, premium Nappa leather seats with stitching detail, aluminum and wood interior trim, chrome cladding, fully automatic and directionally adaptive headlamps, a Bose premium audio system, navigation, SiriusXM, hands free proximity key, head-up display, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wood Trim, Chrome Cladding, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Wood Trim
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Power Liftgate
Navigation
Lane Keep Assist
Chrome Cladding

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

