Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, TOURING

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9566608
  • Stock #: AA2320
  • VIN: 3MZBN1L78HM123902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, touring, 2.0L 4 cyl, 6 spd auto, remote entry, heated front seats, pwr driver seat, bluetooth, blind spot warning, cross traffic alert, backup camera, 18" aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2017 Mazda MAZDA3 LO...
 80,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 125,201 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LOC...
 73,535 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory