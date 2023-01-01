2017 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9566608

9566608 Stock #: AA2320

AA2320 VIN: 3MZBN1L78HM123902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.