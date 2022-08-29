$26,982+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2017 Mazda MAZDA6
GT at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$26,982
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9302485
- Stock #: 24UTNA03308
- VIN: JM1GL1W59H1103308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA03308
- Mileage 64,643 KM
Vehicle Description
ZOOM-ZOOM! Check out this incredible new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! We’re ecstatic to present this gorgeous locally owned and meticulously dealer-serviced 2017 Mazda 6 GT sedan! With very low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this fabulous smoke-free OpenRoad Certified 2017 Mazda 6 GT sedan has been maintained in absolutely pristine condition throughout! Equipped with Mazda's legendary 2.5L Skyactive high-compression 4-cylinder gasoline engine producing 184 Hp with 185 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 6-speed automatic Tiptronic transmission with Sport mode, this luxurious Japanese built sport sedan is the perfect fit as your daily commuter or mom’s taxi! Features include: power heated leather seating, power tilt/slide glass moonroof, 19" alloy wheels, automatic climate control, intelligent keyless entry with push button start, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, multifunction tilt/telescopic steering wheel with integrated audio/cruise controls, paddle shifting, and much more! To truly appreciate the incredible value this magnificent 2017 Mazda 6 GT sedan represents, in this immaculate condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153-point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
