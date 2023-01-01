2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 5 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10367796

Stock #: PB03830A

PB03830A VIN: 55SWF4KB8HU219668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,555 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Rear window sunshade ARTICO Upholstery Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Suspension Air Suspension Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Dual Moonroof Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Luxury Package PREMIUM PACKAGE Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors BLACK Burl Walnut Wood Trim Wood/Leather Steering Wheel Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection AMG Carbon Fibre Trim Gasoline Fuel 7-Speed A/T LED Lighting System Led Headlights Premium Plus Package 360 Camera Air Balance Package Automatic Parking Burmester Surround Sound System Intelligent Drive Package AMG Leather Upholstery AIRMATIC Agility System AMG Interior Package Black/Black Night Package Summer Performance Tires Alpine Fineline Brown Glossy Wood Trim Aluminum/Piano Black Lacquer Trim EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer Generic Sun/Moonroof Rear Collision Mitigation Polar White SADDLE BROWN designo Diamond White Metallic WHEELS: 18" 5-TWIN-SPOKE DESIGN Requires Subscription Obsidian Black Metallic DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC BRILLIANT BLUE METALLIC COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps Static LED High Performance Headlamp System Tires: 225/50R17 All-Season IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC SELENITE GREY METALLIC Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System Wheels: 17" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy DARK ASH WOOD TRIM OPEN PORE WHEELS: 19" AMG MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC DESIGNO HYACINTH RED METALLIC CRYSTAL GREY/BLACK SILK BEIGE/BLACK PLATINUM WHITE/BLACK CITRINE BROWN METALLIC CRANBERRY RED/BLACK WHEELS: 19" AMG BI-COLOUR MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY 18" AMG 5-SPOKE WHEELS W/BLACK INLAY DESIGNO SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER UPHOLSTERY AMG MATTE SILVER GLASS FIBRE TRIM WHEELS: 17" MULTI-SPOKE MANUAL ROLLER SUNBLINDS IN REAR DOORS

