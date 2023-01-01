Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

122,555 KM

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

122,555KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10367796
  • Stock #: PB03830A
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB8HU219668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Our '17 Mercedes-Benz C 300 comes with NAVIGATION, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, POWER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY, DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, steering wheel mounted shift control, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, push button start, and 18-inch alloy wheels to name a few!With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this Mercedes-Benz is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Rear window sunshade
ARTICO Upholstery
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Suspension

Air Suspension

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Burl Walnut Wood Trim
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
AMG Carbon Fibre Trim
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
LED Lighting System
Led Headlights
Premium Plus Package
360 Camera
Air Balance Package
Automatic Parking
Burmester Surround Sound System
Intelligent Drive Package
AMG Leather Upholstery
AIRMATIC Agility System
AMG Interior Package
Black/Black
Night Package
Summer Performance Tires
Alpine Fineline Brown Glossy Wood Trim
Aluminum/Piano Black Lacquer Trim
EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Polar White
SADDLE BROWN
designo Diamond White Metallic
WHEELS: 18" 5-TWIN-SPOKE DESIGN
Requires Subscription
Obsidian Black Metallic
DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC
BRILLIANT BLUE METALLIC
COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
Static LED High Performance Headlamp System
Tires: 225/50R17 All-Season
IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC
SELENITE GREY METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Wheels: 17" Twin 5-Spoke
Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy
DARK ASH WOOD TRIM OPEN PORE
WHEELS: 19" AMG MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY
CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC
DESIGNO HYACINTH RED METALLIC
CRYSTAL GREY/BLACK
SILK BEIGE/BLACK
PLATINUM WHITE/BLACK
CITRINE BROWN METALLIC
CRANBERRY RED/BLACK
WHEELS: 19" AMG BI-COLOUR MULTI-SPOKE ALLOY
18" AMG 5-SPOKE WHEELS W/BLACK INLAY
DESIGNO SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
AMG MATTE SILVER GLASS FIBRE TRIM
WHEELS: 17" MULTI-SPOKE
MANUAL ROLLER SUNBLINDS IN REAR DOORS

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

