2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

53,113 KM

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Surrey Mitsubishi

604-498-2888

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

53,113KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6046056
  • Stock #: UC214863
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3HU214863

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,113 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 50,000 kilometer mark! Mercedes-Benz prioritized comfort and style by including: front dual-zone air conditioning, turn signal indicator mirrors, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration

