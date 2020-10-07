2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag HD Radio Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Smart Device Integration

