2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan just recently passed the 50,000 kilometer mark! Mercedes-Benz prioritized comfort and style by including: front dual-zone air conditioning, turn signal indicator mirrors, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
