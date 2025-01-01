Menu
Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

92,687 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 300 4MATIC

12705318

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 300 4MATIC

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,687KM
VIN WDDZF4KB7HA219951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Navigation data: real time traffic
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Crumple zones: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / organizer
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions

